Flood Warning issued for Linn, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-28 14:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Linn; Livingston The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Brunswick affecting Chariton and Carroll Counties. Grand River near Sumner affecting Linn MO, Chariton, Livingston and Carroll Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Gallatin affecting Daviess and Livingston Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Chillicothe affecting Linn MO and Livingston Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Monday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Grand River near Chillicothe. * Until early Monday afternoon. * At 8:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 32.8 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 4.7 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Low-lying cropland floods. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Rural roads are under water. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue 1am 1am 1am Grand River Chillicothe 24.0 32.8 Sat 8pm 31.6 17.4 10.4