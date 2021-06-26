Cancel
Daviess County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Livingston by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-26 14:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 21:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Daviess; Livingston The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Sumner affecting Linn MO, Chariton, Livingston and Carroll Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Gallatin affecting Daviess and Livingston Counties. Grand River near Brunswick affecting Chariton and Carroll Counties. Grand River near Chillicothe affecting Linn MO and Livingston Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Grand River near Gallatin. * Until late tomorrow evening. * At 1:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 27.5 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 3.3 feet early Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, Low-lying woodlands and farmland along the river flood. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon 7pm 7pm 7pm Grand River Gallatin 26.0 27.5 Sat 1pm 26.8 11.6 7.1

alerts.weather.gov
