If you look back to the 2019 CMA Awards, it was a big night for Kacey Musgraves. She won Female Vocalist of the Year and Music Video of the Year for "Rainbow." She was in the midst of a slew of major awards after releasing her mega-hit country album Golden Hour and was on top of the world. So it's no wonder that she decided to hit the town and party after securing her two country music awards. But the night took an interesting turn for the country star, and she honestly barely remembers what happened. It does sound like she had one heck of a time with the legendary Willie Nelson though.