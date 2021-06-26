Meet the 2021 All-Hawk Eye boys soccer team

Anderson continued to establish himself as one of top runners in the region with an excellent junior season. … Southeast Conference champion in the 800m with a time of 2:02. … Also came in second in the SEC in the mile with a time of 4:35. … The three-time Mayflower Athletic Conference cross country All-Star also ran the 400m in 54.9 seconds. … In his spare time, Anderson enjoys swimming and hiking. … Plans to run in college. … “A truly dedicated athlete, Madsen is sure to contend for statewide titles during his senior season,” said West Bridgewater coach Donald Allison.