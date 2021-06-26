Cancel
Soccer

Meet the 2021 All-Hawk Eye boys soccer team

Hawk Eye
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 high school boys soccer season will go down as one of the best in area history. Notre Dame-West Burlington and Fort Madison mowed down the competition after the Nikes won an early head-to-head meeting between the two in overtime. The Nikes and Bloodhounds set numerous scoring records, putting up goals by the bucket load. They also had two of the top defenses in the state. ND-WB allowed 0.6 goals per match, while the Bloodhounds allowed just one goal per outing.

