Meet the 2021 All-Hawk Eye boys soccer team
The 2021 high school boys soccer season will go down as one of the best in area history. Notre Dame-West Burlington and Fort Madison mowed down the competition after the Nikes won an early head-to-head meeting between the two in overtime. The Nikes and Bloodhounds set numerous scoring records, putting up goals by the bucket load. They also had two of the top defenses in the state. ND-WB allowed 0.6 goals per match, while the Bloodhounds allowed just one goal per outing.