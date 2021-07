A multi-state Amber Alert has been canceled after a missing 2-year-old boy from New Jersey was found early Saturday morning. The boy, Sebastian Rios, and his mother, 24-year-old Yasemin Uyar, both of Rahway, were reported missing on Friday evening. New Jersey State Police said at the time they believed the two had been abducted by Sebastian’s father, 27-year-old Tyler Rios of Highland Park.