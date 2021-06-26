Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Star Wars Movie Star Confused by All the Disney+ Spinoffs

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Wars' Disney+ presence is growing fast enough that even actors who starred in the Star Wars movies are having trouble keeping up with it. That's the case for Liam Neeson, who played Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars: The Phanom Menace. Qui-Gon was Obi-Wan Kenobi's (Ewan McGregor) master while he was a padawan. Qui-Gon was also the first Jedi to discover how to manifest himself through the Force after death (that we know of). That's left fans wondering if Neeson could return in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series as Qui-Gon in Force ghost form. Neeson has commented on those theories before. Now he tells Collider that he can't even keep up with how many Star Wars spinoff projects are in the works. He uses that as a jumping-off point to reflect on how the Star Wars franchise and its fans have changed since he was a part of it all.

comicbook.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sung Kang
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Rupert Friend
Person
Maya Erskine
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Kathleen Kennedy
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
Person
Indira Varma
Person
Joel Edgerton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies#Movie Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Gerard Butler Movie Has Been Dominating Netflix All Week

Back in the summer of 2013, most analysts were expecting the battle of ‘Die Hard in the White House’ movies to be comfortably won by White House Down. After all, director Roland Emmerich boasted a proven track record for helming mega budget blockbusters that did major business at the box office, and he had two big stars in the lead roles with Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum. Olympus Has Fallen, meanwhile, hailed from the solid but unspectacular Antoine Fuqua, with the action hero/president combo filled by Gerard Butler and Aaron Eckhart.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Is Star Wars: The Force Awakens on Disney Plus?

In 2012, Disney bought Lucasfilm, which put Star Wars as we knew it on a completely new path. Along with that acquisition, a new trilogy of Star Wars movies was announced. And by 2015, the first of those movies arrived in theaters: Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens. This...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Hugh Jackman And Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Have Cameos In Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy

After several delays and release date reshufflings, Free Guy is finally due out this August. The high concept action-comedy features Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer – with the Killing Eve star in her first major blockbuster role – alongside Taika Waititi and Stranger Things‘ Joe Keery. Not only that, but it’s now been revealed that the upcoming movie will contain a bunch of other familiar faces in surprise cameos.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Loki Episode 5 Features Nod to Popular Infinity War Fan Theory

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Warning: if you haven't seen the latest episode of Loki, this article contains spoilers so read at your own risk!. Marvel Studios continues to drop bombshells as we approach the final episode of its latest Phase Four offering Loki. Long before the series began, fans were under the impression that the series will mark Tom Hiddleston's official farewell in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after his character's gruesome death in Avengers: Infinity War at the hands of Thanos.
MoviesMovieWeb

Crime Story Trailer: Jaws Star Richard Dreyfuss Goes Full Liam Neeson

Academy Award winner Richard Dreyfuss is one man, all revenge in the newly released trailer for Paramount's upcoming thriller Crime Story. Much like Liam Neeson before him, Dreyfuss will prove to be an unexpected threat as he punches and shoots his way through the bad guys foolish enough to slither their way into his now-peaceful life.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Netflix’s new edge-of-your-seat action thriller jumped to #1 on the charts

It can sometimes be difficult to predict which new releases on Netflix will have the biggest impact on the service’s top 10 list, but maybe we should’ve guessed that an action movie with Taken star Liam Neeson would take off. Shortly after hitting Netflix last Friday, The Ice Road shot straight up to the top of the charts and remains there as of Monday afternoon. If you want to know what exactly everyone is talking about at work, you might want to stream it this week. Today’s Top Deal Prime Day’s #1 smart home gadget is back on sale — plus, get a...
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on July 8

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Thursday, July 8 looks a lot like the Top 10 list from yesterday, with the Russian comic book movie Major Grom: Plague Doctor the sole addition to the list at No. 10. The Best of Enemies, starring Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell, moves up to No. 7 after debuting yesterday, and Mother's Day remains at No. 1 for the second day in a row, despite being absolutely terrible.
Comicsimdb.com

Disney Plus Unveils ‘Star Wars: Visions’ First Look and Release Date

Disney Plus has unveiled a first look at its new anime anthology series, “Star Wars: Visions,” coming to the platform on Sept. 22. During Anime Expo Lite on Saturday, Disney Plus announced the seven Japanese anime studios that are behind the short films in the series: Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio (Twin Engine), Studio Colorido (Twin Engine), Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru and Production Ig.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Timothy Olyphant Among New Cast Members to Join Tom Hardy in Netflix Action Thriller HAVOC

Timothy Olyphant (Justified, Fargo) has joined the cast of the Netflix action thriller Havoc. He joins previously cast Tom Hardy and Forest Whitaker, as well as other new cast members Justin Cornwell (Training Day, The Umbrella Academy), Jessie Mei Li (Last Night in Soho, Shadow and Bone), and Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann. Supporting cast members include Quelin Sepulveda (Late Nights at the Movies), Luis Guzmán (Boogie Nights, Magnolia), Sunny Pang (Headshot), and UFC mixed martial artist Michelle Waterson.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Scarlett Johansson to star in Disney’s Tower of Terror movie

Collider reports that Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson will star in Tower of terror, a new Disney movie based on the classic theme park attraction, and the movie produced through its These Pictures production banner. Plot details for Tower of terror are well hidden, but the script for the film...
Anaheim, CAPosted by
The Associated Press

Disney teases ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Frozen 2,’ more at convention

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — At the Walt Disney Company’s biannual D23 convention, a faint image of the “Star Wars” character Emperor Palpatine in the background of a new poster can cause as much of a stir as actual appearances from movie stars such as Angelina Jolie and Dwayne Johnson. But that’s no surprise for the most powerful studio in the world, whose characters are stars as big, if not bigger, than the A-listers playing them — at least for the people attending the company’s fan convention.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Impractical Jokers Dreams Up a Star Wars/Star Trek Crossover

The boys of truTV’s Impractical Jokers have been tasked with many humiliating punishments in their search for candid cringe comedy. Sal once had to perform as the “mean judge” of a children’s talent show. Q was forced to turn down a woman’s marriage proposal in a crowded stadium. The acrophobic Murr had to jump out of a freaking plane!
MoviesInside the Magic

Patty Jenkins’s ‘Star Wars’ Movie Taps Comedic Writer

During the 2020 Disney Investor Day event, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy made a number of exciting announcements, including a few details about the next Star Wars movie, Star Wars: Rogue Squadron (2023). Kennedy confirmed that the film would be directed by Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, I Am the Night), but not give much other information about the movie.
Moviesmyq105.com

Here Are All Of The Upcoming Movies That The Rock Is Starring In

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson seems he’s in every other movie trailer, and it’s felt that way for the last decade. It’s hard to keep up with the man’s projects. But we’re here for you: we have gathered all the new movies you can see “The Rock” in for the next few years.
Moviesgamerevolution.com

Is there a Star Wars: The Bad Batch movie?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is the latest animated show set in a galaxy far, far away. Taking place just after the beloved Clone Wars TV series, it’s already a hit with fans. As it approaches the halfway mark of its first season on Disney+, many fans are wondering whether they can see Hunter, Wrecker, and co. on the big screen.
ComicsA.V. Club

The Disney Plus Star Wars anime anthology is looking genuinely cool

You’d be forgiven for forgetting about Star Wars: Visions; it was one of a huge slate of Star Wars-based shows that Disney announced at its Investor Day event last December, alongside far flashier projects like Ahsoka and Andor. As with most of those shows, fans of the franchise got little more than a logline for the project: An anthology of shorts produced by some of Japan’s most prominent animation studios. Intriguing, admittedly—what would “anime Star Wars” even end up looking like?

Comments / 0

Community Policy