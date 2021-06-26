Star Wars Movie Star Confused by All the Disney+ Spinoffs

Star Wars' Disney+ presence is growing fast enough that even actors who starred in the Star Wars movies are having trouble keeping up with it. That's the case for Liam Neeson, who played Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars: The Phanom Menace. Qui-Gon was Obi-Wan Kenobi's (Ewan McGregor) master while he was a padawan. Qui-Gon was also the first Jedi to discover how to manifest himself through the Force after death (that we know of). That's left fans wondering if Neeson could return in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series as Qui-Gon in Force ghost form. Neeson has commented on those theories before. Now he tells Collider that he can't even keep up with how many Star Wars spinoff projects are in the works. He uses that as a jumping-off point to reflect on how the Star Wars franchise and its fans have changed since he was a part of it all.