Los Angeles, CA

Driver Trapped In Horrific Eagle Rock Freeway Crash In Early Morning Darkness

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA driver who was trapped in his vehicle was hospitalized and in critical condition following a collision in Eagle Rock in the early morning darkness Saturday. The horrific crash occurred at 2:30 a.m. Saturday on the eastbound Ventura (134) Freeway near the Glendale (2) Freeway, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. A vehicle smashed into a utility trailer, but it wasn’t immediately clear which vehicle was occupied by the trapped victim.

