Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., is donating the suit he wore in a viral photo that showed him quietly cleaning up the U.S. Capitol at midnight following the Jan. 6 insurrection. The congressman announced Tuesday that the blue suit — which he was wearing while filling up trash bags with debris after supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the building in an attempt to overturn the election results — has been given to the Smithsonian Institution, which is collecting items from the riot. Kim told NBC Asian America that as painful as that day was for him, the suit serves as a reminder of the immigrant values he and many others grew up with.