Tragedy struck near Miami last week when a 12-story residential building partially collapsed in the beachside town of Surfside. At least 18 people were found dead and 145 are missing. Two of those killed in the collapse were native Houstonians, 54-year-old Manny Lafont, who was born and raised in Houston and is a Sharpstown High School graduate, and 21-year-old Andreas Giannitsopoulos, a St. Thomas High School graduate and family friend of Lafont’s. Andreas had been visiting Manny, his father's best friend.