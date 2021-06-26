Cancel
The Kelusa at Samsara Ubud

Hungry Hong Kong
Hungry Hong Kong
Samsara Ubud has one of the most picture perfect restaurant locations perched amidst the lush grren jungle and silent tranquility. We loved being immersed in the luxury location, which had us feeling worlds away from reality.

Their beautiful restaurant, The Kelusa, is an ambient spot to enoy Samsara's stunning design and alluring scenery while delving into a mouthwatering meal. Chef Iwan expertly serves a menu which fuses modern techniques and local ingredients to create fragrant, delicate, and intricate dishes that are sure to please the senses.

Highlights of the appetizer menu included the "Citrus Avocado" Fresh Avocado, Local Orange, Goat Cheese, Mixed Greens and Lemon Vinaigrette, the Charred Beef Salad using Prime Beef, Red Onion, Tomato, Pink Pomelo, Taosted Cashew and Chili Nahm Jim, the Prawn and Mango, using Five Spices Scented Prawns, Artichoke, Hericot Verts, Mixed Greens and Lemon Dressing and the "Balinese Bouillabaisse" Spiced Broth, Turmeric-Fennel Sofrito, Freshly Caught Local Seafood and Lime.

For mains we recommend the "Lamb Sugo" Lemongrass-Chili Gnocchi, Lamb 'Gulai', Demi Dried Tomato and Gremolata, the "Beef Rendang" Grilled Rendang Steak, Cassava Leaves, Baby Potatoes, Green Chili and Chimichurri, and the Barramundi with Kalasan Braised Fennel, Eggplant Caponata, Sweet Corn Puree and Grilled Enoki. Finish with their Grilled Pineapple with Gula Melaka, Creme Anglaise, Coconut Flake and Vanilla Ice Cream.

We chose a table on the outdoor terrace, right at the edge where we found serenity, privacy, and excellent service. Make sure to ask for recommendations from the staff and pair your meal with a crisp cold bottle of wine for a memorable dinner in Bali.

We are a full time travelling family, world schooling our kids one trip at a time. Check out our articles to find the best street food, world class Michelin star restaurants, five star resorts, far flung beaches, and tips on travelling with kids and homeschooling.

