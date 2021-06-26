Finland sees spike in virus cases from returning soccer fans

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares were set for their biggest decline in more than two weeks on Wednesday, as new cases of COVID-19 spiked to their highest since late-December. The won weakened and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 20.21 points, or 0.61%, to 3,285.00 by 0232 GMT. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.74% and peer SK Hynix slid 1.60%. LG Chem fell 0.69% and Naver rose 1.22%. ** South Korea reported more than 1,200 new cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily count since late-December, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum told a COVID-19 response meeting on Wednesday. ** Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS on Wednesday reported a likely 53% jump in second-quarter operating profit, beating market estimates on the back of strong chip prices and demand despite lower smartphone sales. ** Virus concerns are hurting sentiment and led to some profit-taking after the local index hit record high on Tuesday, said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 247.7 billion won ($218.10 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,136.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.56%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,135.6 per dollar, up 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,135.7. ** The won has lost 4.4% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.17 point to 110.17. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 4.8 basis points to 1.417%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 7.0 basis points to 2.050%. ($1 = 1,135.7200 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)