Florida Man Nailed for Dog Fighting Ring-20 Others Arrested

Florida State News- by Betty Smith

A Florida man, 32 years old, faces 30 years behind bars for his role in an extensive drug trafficking and dogfighting operation, which resulted in the arrest of 20 others.

He has sold more than 100 pounds (45 kilograms) of methamphetamine and more than 30 pounds (13 kilograms) of cocaine in Quincy, Florida, as well as promoting a dogfighting ring with more than 100 animals.

“We will vigorously prosecute any abuse of animals for profit, whether it is inhuman or illegal,” the Acting Florida U.S. Attorney said in a statement.

Dogs battled to the death on a regular basis while people watched and bet on the outcome. According to authorities, this dogfighting ring operated across Florida's Panhandle.

