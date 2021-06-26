Flood Warning issued for Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 06:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-01 02:19:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ottawa The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Neosho River near Commerce affecting Ottawa County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Neosho River near Commerce. * From this morning to early Thursday morning. * At 1:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.5 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 19.7 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, moderate agricultural flooding occurs. Riverview Park experiences moderate flooding. State Highway 125 near the fairgrounds will be closed.