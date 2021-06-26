Officer asks McCarthy to denounce GOP remarks on Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON -- A police officer who was injured in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection confronted House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy in a meeting on Friday, asking him to publicly denounce statements by GOP members who have voted against honoring police and downplayed the violence of the attack.

Officer Michael Fanone said after the meeting that McCarthy told him he would “address it in a personal level with some of those members,” a response he said wasn’t satisfactory.

Fanone said ”that’s not what I want to hear.”

McCarthy’s office did not respond to a request for comment on the meeting.