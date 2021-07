Jeff Warford joyfully remembers his encounter with a great white shark. I didn't know what it was. Then I saw it and I was like, 'Oh my god, it's a great white.'. On Sunday, June 13th, this sports fisherman was surprised to discover a baby great white shark at the end of his line during a fishing trip off Seaside Heights in New Jersey (USA). The catch was all the more astonishing because it was made just under a mile from the American coast.