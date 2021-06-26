If You See This, Get Out of the Pool Immediately, Experts Warn
There's nothing more refreshing than a dip in a pool on a hot summer day. But, as much as you probably don't want to think of them, there are certain factors that could make your swim session a safety risk. From insufficient chlorine levels to slippery steps to deadly drowning, it's probably not news to you that pools can put you in jeopardy if you're not careful. But there is one thing you may not realize means it's not safe to be in the pool at all—and you need to vacate immediately. To find out what you need to avoid in the pool to stay safe, read on.bestlifeonline.com