Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

WallStreetBets is dying, long live the WallStreetBets movement

By Thornton McEnery
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47AbTB_0afzsOkP00
Many of the meme stocks discussed on Reddit's WallStreetBets channel are up by triple digits during 2021. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images) By AFP via Getty Images
MARKET SNAPSHOT https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bnJuf_0afzsOkP00

As the poet Yogi Berra once quipped, “Nobody ever goes there anymore – it’s too crowded.”

While Berra was talking about a popular Florida restaurant in the early 1960s, he could have easily been talking about WallStreeBets in the summer of 2021, as many of the very retail investors that made the message board into a financial phenomenon are now abandoning it for newer subreddits, saying WallStreetBets has been compromised by mainstream finance’s improved grasp of the power that social media has on the movement of markets.

WallStreetBets became a household name in January as GameStop (GME) AMC Entertainment (AMC) and other meme stocks announced their arrival in the form of wild short squeezes that put Wall Street on its heels, and hedge funds in hot water.

The irreverent and insidery tone of the message board gave users a platform to share stock tips and rage against what they saw as unfair market structure rigged to benefit big banks and funds. It also gave birth to retail investors uniquely risqué way of communicating, calling each other “Apes,” encouraging each other to hold onto short squeeze stocks with “Diamond hands” and lusting after trading profits in the form of chicken tenders, or “tendies.”

Users also began to share detailed investment theses in the form of “DDs” or deep dives, using their own analysis to promote a new stock ticker for the movement to jump in on.

But since January, the success of WallStreetBets has become an albatross, with the board’s moderators coming under fire for what many of the board’s 10.6 million users saw as inconsistent enforcement of the rules and a growing sense that the moderators were playing it too safe in fear of angering Wall Street and regulators.

There is also rampant speculation that the size and popularity of WallStreetBets has made it susceptible to bad actors trying to create pump and dump schemes by spamming old conversation threads with ticker-specific posts that give the appearance of new social media interest in that stock.

Among Redditors who have moved on, WallStreetBets is often referred to as “the melted sub.”

The shift is reminiscent of how retail investors turned on Robinhood after the popular trading app froze activity on GameStop and other stocks at the peak of January’s short squeeze. That decision set off a firestorm of rage against Robinhood with many in the retail crowd alleging on social media that the app was in cahoots with the hedge funds and market makers on the other side of the squeeze.

Like the Robinhood exodus, the WallStreetBets schism has led retail investors onto new platforms and other subreddits more intensely focused on investing, options and individual stocks. It has even given them the opportunity to create their own boards like r/Superstonk, a subreddit for GameStop investors that started in March with a flurry of anti-WallStreetBets posts and already has 485,000 members.

“WSB is the Robinhood of Reddit,” one user posted on Superstonk this week.

AMC and other meme stocks have their own increasingly popular subreddits, and they appear to be the next iteration of the retail investing movement that is showing little sign of losing steam.

While the mania of January has ebbed, a recent survey by financial advisory firm Betterment indicated that the majority of retail investors are committed to trading in the foreseeable future, and it stands to reason that the evolution of their trading will happen on smaller and more focused subreddits like Superstonk.

As that online migration continues, WallStreetBets — the mothership of the Reddit rally — will have that empty nest feeling.

LOOKING FORWARD

Meanwhile, after good news on the progress of an infrastructure bill in Congress sent the U.S. stock market climbing again this week, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) having its best week since March, the tech-heavy Nasdaq (COMP) closing one point shy of a record, and the S&P 500 (SPX) closing at an all-time high, investors will be awaiting the monthly jobs report for June from the U.S. Labor Department next Friday.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yogi Berra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Live#U S Labor Department#Stocks#Afp#Gme#Amc Entertainment#Wsb#Betterment#Congress#The U S Labor Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
BusinessBusiness Insider

Newegg Becomes Talk Of The Town For WallStreetBets; Clover Health, GameStop, AMC Remain Other Top Interests

Online consumer electronics retailer Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) is seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum, while Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NSYE:AMC) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) also remained in the spotlight. What Happened: Newegg emerged as the most-discussed stock on the forum with 1,031...
PharmaceuticalsGothamist.com

Early Addition: Long Live The Weed Spot

Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you—sign up here. Today is Canada Day, which Canadians are marking by solemnly reflecting on the country's genocide of Indigenous people. China — or at least China's leaders — are...
TrafficAutomobile

The eBussy Is Dead, Long Live the XBUS

The innovative eBussy electric bus system from German startup company ElectricBrands will never come to be. Say it again: eBussy (insert snickers). What could have perpetually been the butt of every conceivable joke will be joked about no more. The undoubtedly sophisticated Germans who manifested the eBussy project must have concealed muffled laughs (like us) as they engineered, designed, sculpted, and meticulously labored away at the eBussy. Perhaps there were too many slip-ups during meetings. Perhaps there were too many Google-search debacles. Perhaps people just didn't understand that eBussy was short for electric bus system. Whatever the exact reason, the eBussy name is dead, and it now identifies as the XBUS.
StocksBenzinga

Amazon Stock Trades In Record Territory, Buzzes On WallStreetBets

Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are on a record run, having picked up momentum in recent sessions. The rally seems to have caught the attention of the WallStreetBets trader community, as evident from the increased chatter among users. Amazon Leapfrogs WSB Staples: Amazon accounted for 9.96% of the comment volume,...
StocksBusiness Insider

Michael Burry says the market is on the brink of collapse. A WallStreetBets user argues the famed investor's predictions have been mostly wrong for the last 15 years.

A post that analyzes how often Michael Burry's bearish forecasts come true is trending on Reddit's WallStreetBets. The "Big Short" investor often warns about financial bubbles and crashes. The Reddit user concluded that Burry is more often wrong than right with his predictions. Sign up here for our daily newsletter,...
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Buy Beachbody Stock Before WallStreetBets Makes a Move

Beachbody (BODY) went public through a reverse merger with Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (FRX). It was a three-way merger with Beachbody and MYX Fitness. Although the stock spiked after the merger, it has pared the gains and now trades below $10. Is BODY stock a good buy now after the crash or is there more downside in the stock?
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

June Swoon: A Beatdown for WallStreetBets?

Smack talk doesn’t pay the bills – and that’s a grim reality for WallStreetBets these days. After months of crowing about their battlefield victories over hedge fund investors, Jim Cramer, writing in his Real Money column recently, notes the meme investor set has lost its luster after a recent record of poor investment calls.
Stocksinsidebitcoins.com

DOGE Price Dips 1.6% to $0.217 – Where to Buy Weekend Rally

Dogecoin is currently ranking seventh in the crypto chart because of the size of its market capitalization. DOGE had an uptrend on July 9 after Elon Musk tweeted about the coin stating that its upgrade would merit it to rank above bitcoin and ethereum. However, the uptrend was short-lived, and dogecoin’s bears have resumed.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Astra Space Stock Popped 10% This Afternoon

Barely a week after completing its SPAC IPO, Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) is going to the moon again today -- or at least, moving in that general direction. After rising more than 10% in early trading Friday, shares of the start-up launch vehicle company are holding onto about a 5.8% gain as of 12:30 p.m. EDT.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

American Airlines orders passengers to put their hands on their heads for last hour of flight over ‘security threat’

American Airlines ordered everyone on a Miami-bound flight to put their hands on their heads for about an hour due to an unspecified “possible security threat”, passengers say.“Passengers were ordered to put their hands on their heads for 45-60 minutes before landing,” Chris Nguyen, who was on the flight, wrote on Twitter. “Strangely, passengers were repeatedly told not to film on the plane.”Flight 2289 departed from Los Angeles and landed in Miami on Wednesday afternoon. But about an hour before it landed, passengers say, the flight’s crew ordered them all to put their hands up, citing the unnamed security...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Wish I could unsee every second of this’: People can’t believe this 16-person ‘entrepreneur’ house in NYC

A now-deleted TikTok video that features a 16-person entrepreneur house in New York City has left social media users baffled. The TikToker who posted the video, @willyhopps, says in the clip that he recently moved into a “mansion” and that he is splitting rent with more than a dozen roommates he met online. He then shows how each of the roommates, who he describes as entrepreneurs, are living.

Comments / 0

Community Policy