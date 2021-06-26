Pittsburgh Pirates: Jacob Stallings Continuing to be Clutch
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings has been one of most clutch hitters in baseball this season. Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings has become one of baseball’s most underrated players. He’s one of the best defensively at his position with +10 DRS, +1.9 framing runs and a 27% caught stealing rate. Stallings leads all MLB catchers in DRS and he’s tied with San Francisco Giant all-time great Buster Posey for the 6th spot in framing runs.rumbunter.com