The most-awaited and anticipating film is going to taking place on the OTT platform. Yes, we are talking about one of the first films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 titled “Black Widow” that is going to be released in July 2021. All MCU fans are excitingly waiting for the films of MCU and now the makers have announced that the first film of MCU: Phase 4 is ready to premiere on Disney+. It is the most prominent and trending digital platform that always brings exciting and astonishing movies for its viewers. Through this article, our viewers will come to know about the release date of the film and the whole list of the films MCU: Phase 4.