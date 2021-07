Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday launched the start of construction on a controversial canal aimed at easing congestion on the Bosphorus but which critics say courts environmental disaster. The "Canal Istanbul" is a gigantic waterway running parallel to the Bosphorus Strait connecting the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara and the Mediterranean. "Today we are opening a new page in the history of Turkish development," Erdogan said during the ceremony to lay the foundation stone of a bridge forming part of the project. The 45 kilometre (28 mile) long waterway will connect the Black Sea to global maritime networks, a strategically important issue at the heart of European geopolitics and conflicts for centuries.