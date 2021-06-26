Cancel
Washington State

Washington State: "Bernie the Pimp" gets 21 Years for Sex Trafficking

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
Washington State: "Bernie the Pimp" gets 21 Years for Sex Trafficking

Washington State News- by Betty Smith

A King County Washington judge ruled that an Everett pimp with a violent past must serve 21 years behind bars for sex trafficking.

Bernard Gordon, 33, allegedly made money off illicit sex workers in the Seattle area, according to court records.

Gordon's five-week trial ended with a guilty verdict for human trafficking, promoting prostitution, and leading organized crime.

On Evergreen Way in Everett, Gordon tried to set up an appointment with a police officer who claimed to be a prostitute, which led to his arrest, according to Washington State prosecutors.

Washington Officers pulled over a Cadillac with two women inside after he got into it.

According to police reports, the driver told officers Gordon was her pimp and frequently threatened to beat her in order to keep her employed.

