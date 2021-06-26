Flash Flood Warning issued for Craig, Delaware, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Mescal Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE MESCAL BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM MST SATURDAY FOR GILA COUNTY At 1151 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain of up to 1.5 inches over the Mescal Burn Scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Mescal Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Mescal Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cutter and Peridot. Areas south of Highway 70 and west of the San Carlos River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE