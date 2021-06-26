Cancel
Craig County, OK

Flash Flood Warning issued for Craig, Delaware, Ottawa by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-26 08:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Craig; Delaware; Ottawa The National Weather Service in Tulsa has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Craig County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Delaware County in northeastern Oklahoma Ottawa County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 834 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Emergency management reported between 5 and 6 inches of rain have fallen with locally higher radar estimates. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Miami... Vinita Commerce... Fairland Afton... Quapaw Bernice... Bluejacket Wyandotte... Narcissa Bernice State Park... Cleora White Oak... Ottawa Peoria... Twin Bridges State Park FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov
