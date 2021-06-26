Cancel
Syracuse, NY

Katko Pushes For Expanded Lead Testing, Exposure Prevention Efforts For CNY Children

Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 14 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. John Katko (R, NY-24) this week urged the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to strengthen lead testing and prevention efforts for children in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This push follows a recent report from the CDC showing a troubling decrease in...

Oswego County Today

Next Rabies Clinic In Hastings July 14

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department will hold its next rabies clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14 at the Hastings Town Highway Garage on Wilson Road, Hastings. Starting on Thursday, July 8, residents can call 315-349-3557 to schedule an appointment. The phone line for...
Oswego County Today

Gillibrand, Cassidy Push To Fund Centers Of Excellence To Fortify Emergency Response Preparedness, Build Resiliency Against Future Pandemics

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) are pushing for funding to establish a COVID-19 and Pandemic Response Centers of Excellence Program to designate academic medical centers as research and communication hubs that will improve the United States’ ability to swiftly respond to emerging public health threats and to continue battling COVID-19. Academic medical centers have been at the forefront of our nation’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and have historically been used to establish infrastructure for advancing live-saving medical discoveries. This forward thinking federal investment would provide direct support and fortify our nation’s emergency response preparedness by supporting cutting-edge research, education, patient care, and community outreach. The senators’ letter is accompanied by the bipartisan COVID-19 and Pandemic Response Centers of Excellence Act, which is led by Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez (D-NY-07) and Congressman John Katko (R-NY-24) in the House of Representatives.

