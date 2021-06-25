How to Be Successful in College: 6 Tips

When you study economics, you learn how goods and services are produced, distributed, and consumed. It’s something that affects us all and it’s at the foundation of how businesses run, earn, and make a profit. But if you’ve never taken an economics class or if you have a bit of math phobia, the subject can seem intimidating. A college-level economics class can be challenging because you need to grasp new concepts like supply and demand, scarcity, diminishing returns, and opportunity costs. It requires you learn new vocabulary and to use critical thinking skills. But those theories, concepts, and terms build upon one another. At college, you also work through course levels, moving upward as you gain more understanding and knowledge. And economics insight can help you in your career and your personal life.