Man dies after bring thrown off motorcycle during crash on I-64 in York County

By Ali Sullivan, Daily Press
Posted by 
Daily Press
Daily Press
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07WDx9_0afza9wz00
Man dies after bring thrown off motorcycle during crash on I-64 in York County Virginian-Pilot photo

Virginia State Police identified a motorcyclist killed during a crash in York County Friday night as a 29-year-old Williamsburg man.

Antuan J. White died at the scene after he was thrown from his 2020 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle during the crash.

The incident occurred at 9:56 p.m. at the 242 mile marker on Interstate 64, according to a release.

Witnesses said White was traveling at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes, passing traffic on the right shoulder. When he re-entered the travel lane, White collided with a 2020 Kia Sportage merging into the same lane.

Neither the driver nor passenger in the Kia Sportage were injured.

Virginia State Police are investigating.

Ali Sullivan, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com

