Authorities need your help trying to find a man who allegedly used a gun to express his frustration with a convenience store employee in Opelousas. According to a press release from the Opelousas Police Department, the incident happened in the 600 block of South Railroad Avenue on June 26th of 2021. Officers say the employee called them and told them that the person of interest left the store and fired several rounds from a handgun after the two of them had a verbal disagreement.