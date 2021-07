Our Beloved mother, Eunice, will be remembered on July 3rd, 2021. Graveside service at Steamboat Springs Cemetery at 10:00, where her ashes will be placed next to her husband Henry Dorr. Service at 11:00 at Anchor Way Church in Steamboat ll. We will be meeting inside. The families of Bob and Kathie McKune, Paul and Territ Dorr welcome anyone wanting to remember Eunice with us.