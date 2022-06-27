ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Twilight Movies Streaming: How To Watch Each Of The Kristen Stewart Films Online

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

There are about three things that I’m absolutely positive about. First, Edward Cullen is a vampire. Second, his love story with Bella Swan continues to live on through Stephenie Meyer’s books and the five-movie Twilight saga starring Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. And third, that it’s time that you unconditionally and irrevocably stream said movies. The teen romance franchise consisting of Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse , Breaking Dawn Part 1 and Part 2 is a fun binge and we’re here to tell you all about where to watch Twilight on streaming.

The iconic series of movies based on YA books have been cycling through a number of streaming services throughout the past year, but its upcoming updates are likely really going to appeal to fans of the franchise. Hold on spider-monkey! We’re about to take you on a speedy ride through Forks’ forests to find the best place where you can stream the Twilight films.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28DxrN_0afymMlk00

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment )

How To Watch The Twilight Movies Streaming Right Now

The Twilight movies began in 2008 with Catherine Hardwicke’s adaptation, a teen romance laced with its blue filter and vampire baseball and continues with 2009’s New Moon . The second Twilight movie moves the focus off of Edward and Bella and develops the love triangle between them and werewolf Jacob Black. The third movie Eclipse complicates the plot as Bella faces the growing pains of falling for a vampire. Breaking Dawn Part 1 features a beautiful wedding and a South American vacation gone wrong for the pair and Part 2 wraps up the franchise with a massive fight between vampires around the world and the Volturi.

The Twilight movies have moved around streaming services a few times within the past year. Even for some time, it had popped up on Netflix and trended very quickly among audiences, reaching a whole new generation , but like most movies, it was taken off the platform not that long after .

However, there are actually two places where you can stream the entire iconic vampire saga. The first place is a streaming service that has been around for ages and has plenty of awesome original shows and movies, and that is Amazon Prime. All five of the Twilight films are available to stream on Amazon Prime as of June 2022.

If you don’t happen to have an Amazon Prime subscription , fear no more, as there’s another great place to watch the Twilight saga, and that is Peacock. All five of the Twilight films are available to stream on the platform right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nidu2_0afymMlk00

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

Other Ways To Watch The Twilight Movies

Aside from Twilight ’s current availability on both Amazon Prime and Peacock, fans can also rent or buy the series online as well. For those who don’t pay monthly subscriptions or want to watch again and again without fear of Twilight moving to another streaming service yet again, you can purchase the entire Twilight Saga in a bundle on Amazon Prime Video or buy a physical copy of all five movies on Blu-Ray on Amazon .

And of course, if watching the Twilight movies is making you want to reread the books -- or read Stephenie Meyer's series for the first time -- all of the novels can be purchased at Amazon. That includes Midnight Sun , the recently (2020) published novel from Stephenie Meyer that tells the story of the first Twilight book from Edward's perspective.

It's nearly been almost a now since the Twilight cast said goodbye to the series. Even so, it's always fun to revisit it years later. Happy binging your own personal brand of entertainment heroin that is the Twilight Saga .

Up next: The Next Twilight Book: 5 Things Stephenie Meyer Has Said About What She's Working On

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sltag_0afymMlk00

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Netflix Reveals Its Most-Watched Movies: See the Top 10

Despite an onslaught of backlash following multiple controversial changes, Netflix still remains the world’s leading streaming service. That said, its reign could still conclude very soon, especially if the streaming platform continues to lose subscribers. However, we’re not here to look at the content provider’s downfall. Instead, we’ll actually look at Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched films ever; and interestingly, one actor seems to be a major draw for viewers.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Stephenie Meyer
Person
Catherine Hardwicke
Person
Robert Pattinson
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Sports New Hairdo As He Arrives In Paris To Shoot New Movie Following Amber Heard Trial — Photos

Out and about! Johnny Depp was spotted in late June — almost one month after his trial against Amber Heard wrapped. The actor, 59, sported a new hairdo and looked to be in a good mood as he got off the plane. Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos!The Pirates of the Caribbean star wore a newsboy cap, in addition to a jacket and matching pants. Depp also had his hair in braids. BUSTED! GOFUNDME DELETES CAMPAIGN TO DONATE $1M TO AMBER HEARD FOLLOWING DEFAMATION TRIAL LOSSOn Monday, June 27, it was rumored that Depp was maybe going...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twilight#Forks
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts Rocks Daisy Dukes & A Sexy Swimsuit As She Films New Movie: Photos

If Julia Roberts is waiting there on the beach, it’s a no-brainer decision to “leave the world behind.” Julia, 54, hit the beach to film a scene in her new Netflix thriller, and she dressed for the sunny weather. The Pretty Woman star rocked an olive green one-piece swimsuit with a low cut, a navy blue long-sleeve shirt (as a cover-up), and a pair of cutoff shorts. The “Daisy Duke” denim shorts allowed Julia to show off her incredibly toned legs while filming a scene with Ethan Hawke and Charlie Evans. Julia wore her lusciously long hair loose and opted for a pair of aviator sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock makes huge career announcement after Will Smith Oscars altercation

Chris Rock has shared a huge career announcement with fans just months after he was struck on stage at the Oscars by Will Smith. Chris revealed that he is teaming up with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle – who was also recently attacked on stage – for a joint show in London later this year. The duo will perform a co-headline gig at London's O2 Arena on Saturday 3 September, with tickets on sale Friday 10 June.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

17 Co-Stars That Secretly Hated Each Other—So Awkward!

We guess that some of our favorite actors really *are* good at their jobs, because we would never have guessed that two people with such great chemistry on-screen would actually hate each other when the cameras stopped rolling! A lot of Hollywood has us fooled!. Charlize Theron and Tobey Maguire...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Austin Butler’s ‘Elvis’ Portrayal Is Getting Blasted Online

Elvis Presley’s family has given Austin Butler heaps of praise for his portrayal of The King of Rock, and fans are wondering why. On June 10th, a 10-second clip from the Baz Luhrmann biopic hit TikTok, and it immediately went viral. But not because people thought the actor did a stand-up impression of Elvis. It went viral because fans of the icon thought the short monologue sucked.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Burt Reynolds Hilariously Recalled the Day He and Clint Eastwood Were Fired From Universal

When you talk about big-time movie icons, then you better mention Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds in the same breath. Both of these actors would become box-office hit magnets. There was a time when the movies they appeared in were sure-fire winners. Well, things didn’t start out that way. Before making it on the big screen, both of them were contract actors with Universal Pictures.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
121K+
Followers
34K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy