Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Colosseum Tourists Can Go Underground to See 'Backstage'

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 16 days ago

ROME (AP) — After 2 1/2 years of work to shore up the Colosseum’s underground passages, tourists will be able to go down and wander through part of what what had been the ancient arena’s “backstage.”. Italy’s culture minister on Friday formally announced the completion of work to shore-up and...

www.usnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backstage#The Colosseum#Art#Ap#Italian#Culture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Arts
Related
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Kim Kardashian hits the Colosseum on Rome trip

When in Rome, do as the tourists do. Kim Kardashian was spotted hitting the Colosseum before grabbing lunch with friends during her trip to Rome, Italy on Sunday. The 40-year-old SKIMS founder wore a white, low-cut, long-sleeve bodysuit tucked into blue high-waisted shorts. She finished off the look with a pair of casual gray flip-flops, blue sunglasses, and a pink-and-blue choker necklace.
Beauty & FashionVoice of America

Colosseum’s Newly Restored Hypogeum Opens to Public

ROME - A large, newly restored area of the Colosseum, which used to be the underground backstage of the ancient Roman amphitheater, is now accessible to the public for the first time. Visitors can use a newly constructed wooden walkway to admire the tunnels and chambers under the arena that were used by wild animals and human performers before they joined the action in front of large audiences.
Suttons Bay, MIleelanaunews.com

S-B’s red phone booths a tourist must-see

You can’t place a call, but tourists of the Village of Suttons Bay still manage to get plenty of use from the town’s phone booths. The English-style telephone booths have become quite the tourist attraction as people from all over the world use the obsolete old relics that have been re-purposed into photo booths. And the best part, it doesn’t […]
Lifestylematadornetwork.com

The Colosseum’s underground is opening to visitors for the first time in 2,000 years

Millennia-old buildings don’t typically make the news for new architectural developments, which is why the Colosseum’s underground unveiling is so monumental. For the first time in 2,000 years, the hypogea (the chambers and corridors located below the monument) will be open to the public. These underground levels were where gladiators and animals would prepare and wait before entering elevators that would bring them to the arena for battle.
Diego Della ValleVoice of America

The 'Heart' of Rome’s Colosseum Opens to Visitors

"The beating heart of Rome is not the marble of the Senate, it's the sand of the Colosseum," the Roman senator Gracchus said in the 2000 Oscar-winning movie Gladiator. The Colosseum is an ancient structure built more than 2000 years ago. The Romans used the huge, rounded building as a performance space. Thousands of people could be seated in the open-air theater to watch a show or public activity.
LifestyleTelegraph

Florence sees red over tourists dripping ketchup on historic sights

The historic sights of Florence need protection from tourists who leave behind mayonnaise and ketchup stains, the director of the Uffizi Galleries has said as he called for the introduction of a new tax to pay for the clean-up. The tax would be imposed on fast food outlets and snack...
Public HealthSand Hills Express

As U.S. tourists return, can Venice manage a full COVID rebound?

Venice — The pandemic dealt a double blow to Italy’s vital tourism industry. First there was the nationwide lockdown, and then as COVID-19 exploded across the U.S., a ban on Americans entering the country. U.S. tourists have long been the biggest spenders in Venice. Now, for the first time since...
Yogaaudacy.com

Airbnb listing offers a chance to sleep among 80 volcanoes

When you think of volcanoes, you most likely don’t think of France. Or of sleeping somewhere surrounded by them. A new Airbnb offering could change your mind. This month, host Kilian Jornet listed a one-bedroom, one-bath tiny house in heart of in the heart of the Chaîne des Puys volcanic field on Airbnb, a site that allows hosts to rent their homes out to travelers. According to the Airbnb description, the field is part of the Chaîne des Puys-Limagne fault tectonic arena and the house is situated amid the field in the commune of Volvic in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region in the center of France.
LifestyleMySanAntonio

An Antoni Gaudí Masterpiece is Coming to Airbnb For One Night Only

Over the course of his career, Antoni Gaudí changed the face of architecture, creating a distinctive array of buildings that have delighted visitors and designers in equal measure. An ARTnews article notes that seven of the buildings he designed are now UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and his work has been the subject of several films, including Hiroshi Teshigahara’s 1984 film Antonio Gaudí and the 2003 documentary God’s Architect: Antoni Gaudí.
LifestyleTaylor Daily Press

Can you go on vacation? – Corriere.it

The French avoid holidays in Spain and Portugal As a preventive measure against corona virus infection, especially from delta diversity. This was seen in an interview with European broadcaster Clement Peon France2. We are monitoring the situation in countries where the epidemic is spreading very fast: Those who have not already booked the holidays should especially avoid Portugal, Spain and Catalonia, The minister spoke prudently that many French people there go to dinner. Beware, the epidemic is not over. Over the next few days, Peon continued, Advanced activities can be initiated Against Spain and Portugal, epidemics must continue to rise: some countries have opened their doors to the extent of not being able to benefit from the tourist season.
TravelKGUN 9

Regent Seven Seas Is Launching A 4-Month, 31-Country Cruise

As cities and countries worldwide continue to reopen and travel increasingly resumes, cruises are becoming vacation options once again. Luxury cruise line Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced that its Seven Seas Splendor would return in September of this year, with the remainder of “The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet” resuming travel by February 2022. There are many exotic locales on the itineraries in the coming months — but if you wish to sail around the world, you can start planning now for 2024.
Visual Artmymodernmet.com

4,500-Year-Old Egyptian Wood Statue With Rock Crystal Eyes Boasts Incredible Craftsmanship

The ancient Egyptians were master artisans and artists. Known for their funerary statuary, ancient craftsmen had a booming business filling the many tombs and temples of the land. For the past several centuries, archeologists have consistently discovered fine works that continue to awe viewers. Among these legendary statues is one of the scribe and priest Ka'aper (also known as Kaaper or Sheikh el-Balad). This wooden statue is an incredibly lifelike piece of art whose craftsmanship is almost impossible to believe. The hyperrealistic and beautifully crafted statue demonstrates the immense skill of the ancient artisans.
WorldTaylor Daily Press

In Israel, which is at the peak of new events, tourists can enter in August

Among the first countries to remove the obligation on masks since June 1, Israel is also concerned about delta diversity. Cases have increased tenfold since June 18, July 5 records 369 new infections The total number of current victims has risen to 2,766. Prime Minister Naphtali Bennett called on people...
Rhinelander, WIWJFW-TV

Rhinelander resort seeing high number of tourists for holiday weekend

Rhinelander - "People are in the lake and the kids are playing and there's a boat going by out on the water and there's somebody playing baseball out in the yard." Kim Zambon just described a common sight to see at Holiday Acres resort in Rhinelander. Zambon grew up at Holiday Acres and his family has owned it for nearly a century.
Drinksskiddle.com

Go underground to taste the history of Scotland’s national drink

Conservation charity the National Trust for Scotland and whisky brand The Glenlivet have joined forces for a special online event on 1 July. This event occurred in July 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Conservation charity the National Trust for Scotland and whisky brand...

Comments / 0

Community Policy