Colosseum Tourists Can Go Underground to See 'Backstage'

The French avoid holidays in Spain and Portugal As a preventive measure against corona virus infection, especially from delta diversity. This was seen in an interview with European broadcaster Clement Peon France2. We are monitoring the situation in countries where the epidemic is spreading very fast: Those who have not already booked the holidays should especially avoid Portugal, Spain and Catalonia, The minister spoke prudently that many French people there go to dinner. Beware, the epidemic is not over. Over the next few days, Peon continued, Advanced activities can be initiated Against Spain and Portugal, epidemics must continue to rise: some countries have opened their doors to the extent of not being able to benefit from the tourist season.