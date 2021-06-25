What Makes a Winning Hunter Round
Have you ever watched a big, competitive hunter class and come away scratching your head about why the judge pinned one trip above another? Or have you heard other onlookers blame politics or favoritism for a particular horse always placing well? Most people agree when exceptionally beautiful rounds deserve to win classes. It’s sorting out the placings among trips of similar quality that challenges judges and sometimes creates spectator confusion about the judging process.practicalhorsemanmag.com