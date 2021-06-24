Cancel
San Francisco, CA

SF’s Fabulous Drag Collective “The Cockettes” Discussion w/ Filmmaker David Weismann

funcheap.com
 19 days ago

This June 28, 2021 from 4:30-6pm City College of San Francisco’s Queer Resource Center + Rosenberg Library are hosting a discussion on the history of San Francisco’s legendary drag collective, The Cockettes! We will be joined by CCSF Film Studies Alum and award winning documentary filmmaker, David Weissman. Weismann has provided the CCSF Rosenberg library with full access to two of his films including: We Were Here: The AIDS Years in San Francisco & The Cockettes. The films are available to watch to all CCSF students and staff – at your leisure – following the link and signing in with your CCSF ID: https://library.ccsf.edu/about/programs. To attend this discussion and access the zoom link please register using this link: https://bit.ly/prideqrc.

sf.funcheap.com

