10% off “Family Burger Boxes” at iniBurger (June 28-July 4)
Celebrate Independence Day with a burger bash at iniBurger!! Bay Area-based gourmet burger concept, iniBurger, known for its creative take on classic American eats is offering a week-long 10% discount on Family Boxes in celebration of the July 4th holiday! This promotion will be available in-store only from Monday, June 28 – Sunday, July 4 at either of iniBurger’s locations in Fremont or Pleasanton. For more information visit www.iniBurger.com, call the restaurant at (510) 556-2555 and follow iniBurger on Instagram and Facebook @iniBurgerOfficial.sf.funcheap.com