Recent Obituaries: Duane Beckett

Duane Allen Beckett, 67, of Sullivan, IL passed away on, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in his residence. A service to celebrate Duane’s life will be held at 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors provided by the Macon County Honor Guard and the US Army Honors Team. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.