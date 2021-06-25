Cancel
Meet the Cal basketball player who took the NCAA to the Supreme Court — and won

By Elliott Almond
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustine Hartman learned she won an antitrust case against the NCAA this week when her attorney called her: “We did it. Everything is about to change.”. Hartman, a former Cal women’s basketball player, was one of the lead plaintiffs in a class-action suit that some observers say could pave the way for groundbreaking changes in collegiate sports after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously in favor of the student-athletes.

