Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

News On Tickets Sales For Several Upcoming Episodes Of AEW Dynamite

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, tickets for several upcoming episodes of AEW Dynamite continue to sell well. Tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Dynamite from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL has sold around 950 tickets. The company is using a limited setup. For what it’s worth, next Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite hasn’t sold as well. The company is planning to promote it as the last show at Daily’s Place for the time being.

www.ewrestlingnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew Dynamite#Episodes#Combat#Aew Dynamite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
AEW
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWE411mania.com

Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 6.30.21

Commentators: Excalibur, Chris Jericho, Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross. We’re finally back to the normal schedule and that is a very good thing. It’s the final night in Daily’s Place as the show is heading back on the road starting next week. The big match this week is Sammy Guevara vs. MJF, which should make for a heck of a grudge match. Throw in the Young Bucks vs. Penta El Zero Miedo/Eddie Kingston and we should be good to go. Let’s get to it.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Chris Jericho To Be On Commentary For 6/30 AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho will be back in the booth on Wednesday. Jericho took to Instagram to announce he will provide commentary for the entire June 30 episode of AEW Dynamite. Jericho specifically mentioned that he'll be keeping a keen eye on MJF vs. Sammy Guevara as the war between The Pinnacle and Inner Circle continues.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

What Happened After AEW Dynamite – Eddie Kingston Shoots On WWE

Following the main event of Saturday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite where Kenny Omega defeated Jungle Boy to retain the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, Eddie Kingston cut a promo to send the crowd home happy. For those who didn’t see it, Christian Cage ran down and chased off Omega after...
WWE411mania.com

Andrade el Idolo Hypes His Surprise For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dynamite

In a post on Twitter, Andrade el Idolo hyped a surprise he plans to reveal on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Andrade attempted to announce the surprise on Saturday’s episode but he was interrupted by Matt Sydal. He wrote: “. It’s almost time! Ready for MY SURPRISE because we are...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Backstage News On Why AEW Rescheduled Their Boston Episode Of Dynamite

As we reported last week here on eWn, AEW has rescheduled their September 8th episode of Dynamite in Boston, MA. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, the change in the date came at the request of Boston University. The decision was made to move the date to October 27th to accommodate the school and its dissemination of the COVID-19 vaccine.
UFCewrestlingnews.com

Dan Lambert + 2 Top UFC Fighters Appear On This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

During Wednesday night’s “Road Rager” themed episode of AEW Dynamite, several top UFC fighters appeared as we saw Jorge Masvidal and Amanda Nunes sitting in the audience. When the two were about to be interviewed by Tony Schiavone, American Top Team (gym) owner Dan Lambert took the microphone and cut a heel promo about how much “AEW Sucks” and going on to say that modern day wrestling is “unwatchable.”
WWEf4wonline.com

Team Taz to have 'breaking news' on AEW Dynamite

Team Taz is set to have 'breaking news' tonight on Dynamite. AEW’s Twitter account announced the segment this afternoon. It comes after Brian Cage has teased dissension between himself and other members of the group in recent weeks. “TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite we will have some Breaking News from the camp...
WWEPWMania

AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 6/26

Saturday’s new edition of AEW Dynamite, featuring Kenny Omega defending the AEW World Title against Jungle Boy in the main event, reportedly drew 649,000 viewers on TNT, according to F4Wonline.com. This is up 17.6% from last week’s Friday Night Dynamite episode, which drew 552,000 viewers. The Dynamite show on Saturday...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

AEW Dynamite Live Coverage: Kenny Omega Vs. Jungle Boy

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let...
WWE411mania.com

AEW Moves Upcoming Dynamite Taping In Boston Yet Again

All Elite Wrestling has announced that they have moved their upcoming AEW Dynamite taping at the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA to October 27. This is over a month later than the previous date, which was September 8. The event was originally set for April 15, 2020, but that was before the COVID-19 pandemic happened. It was then moved to August 5 of last year and April 21 of this year before settling on the September date.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced the lineup for tonight’s new Dynamite episode, which you can see below:. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo. Kingston and Penta will earn a future title shot if they win. Rebel and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

News On Stars Not Backstage At Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

Fightful Select reports there were three wrestlers not backstage at last night’s AEW Dynamite, which was the last show to be held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. Jon Moxley wasn’t there as he has been out on paternity leave for several weeks. FTR were also not backstage, which is why...
WWEPWMania

Eddie Kingston Shoots On WWE After AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air

After the June 26th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, Eddie Kingston cut a promo and praised the Kenny Omega vs. Jungle Boy main event. Kingston said “you will not see that on the other channel” and stated the following about WWE…. “The competition sometimes doesn’t wanna...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Jungle Boy Match Announced For AEW Dynamite

The card for AEW Dynamite’s return to Wednesday Nights has been filled out. As announced on tonight’s episode of AEW Dark, Jungle Boy will be in action on Dynamite, taking on Hardy Family Office (HFO) and TH2 member Jack Evans in singles competition. The announcement continues an already busy past...
WWEwrestlingnewsworld.com

AEW Dynamite Recap & Analysis 6/30/21

It's (finally) Wednesday night, and you know what that means... Chris Jericho will be joining the crew on commentary as he comes out to 'Judas.'. Tag Team Eliminator Match: Young Bucks vs. Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero Miedo. If the faces win, they get a tag team title shot....
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Report – AEW Star Potentially Injured On Dynamite

On the June 30, 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, fans paid witness to a match featuring the AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker DMD and her sidekick Rebel (not Reba, of course) taking on former champion Nyla Rose and her manager Vickie Guerrero in tag team action. In the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy