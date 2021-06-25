News On Tickets Sales For Several Upcoming Episodes Of AEW Dynamite
According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, tickets for several upcoming episodes of AEW Dynamite continue to sell well. Tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Dynamite from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL has sold around 950 tickets. The company is using a limited setup. For what it’s worth, next Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite hasn’t sold as well. The company is planning to promote it as the last show at Daily’s Place for the time being.www.ewrestlingnews.com