News On Tickets Sales For Several Upcoming Episodes Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced that they have moved their upcoming AEW Dynamite taping at the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA to October 27. This is over a month later than the previous date, which was September 8. The event was originally set for April 15, 2020, but that was before the COVID-19 pandemic happened. It was then moved to August 5 of last year and April 21 of this year before settling on the September date.