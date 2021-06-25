Flood Warning issued for Richardson by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-26 07:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Richardson The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has extended the * Flood Warning for Southeastern Richardson County in southeastern Nebraska * Until noon CDT Saturday. * At 1129 AM CDT, emergency management reported heavy rain in the warned area. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 6 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Falls City, Rulo, Salem, Preston and The Highway 75 And 8 Junction.alerts.weather.gov