Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

How car dealers can combat tight market conditions by utilizing recon – Dennis McGinn, RapidRecon

By CBT News
cbtnews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on CBT News, anchor Jim Fitzpatrick is joined by Dennis McGinn, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rapid Recon. Established in 2010, Rapid Recon is trusted by over 2,000 dealerships for improved vehicle reconditioning and dealership profitability. McGinn has worked with countless car dealers over the years by helping them decrease their time to line and sell cars faster.

www.cbtnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Dealership#Used Car#Cbt News#Rapid Recon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Cars
Related
Buying Carswardsauto.com

Car Buying Frenzy Eases, But Auto Dealer Sales Remain Brisk

Less than 10 years ago, the average vehicle transaction price was $30,000 in the U.S. Today, it’s $41,000. That may trigger sticker shock among some consumers, but a lot of them continue flocking to dealerships to buy in a market that’s heavy on demand, lean on supply. “Demand remains high,...
EconomyUS News and World Report

Car Dealer Pendragon Says Chip Shortage Causing Order Delays

(Reuters) -Pendragon is being forced to delay vehicle deliveries because of global semi-conductor shortages, the British car dealer said on Wednesday, while warning that supplies will remain tight in the second half of 2021. "Whilst the extent of the impact of the well-publicised semi-conductor chip shortage is not yet clear,...
Flushing, MIabc12.com

Tight car market in Mid-Michigan means good deals for selling or trading in

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - Car dealership lots are much emptier than they used to be, which could be a boon for anyone selling in or trading a used car. At LaFontaine Ford in Flushing, inventory is certainly low but they’re still doing a heck of a business. Normally, the new car lot has around 220 sets of wheels, but there are fewer than 60 vehicles in stock now -- and that’s a lot compared to other dealerships.
Retailwardsauto.com

Car Dealer Customers, Employees Are Different Today

Today’s car buyers are different than before – and consequently auto dealers should handle them in new ways, says automotive consultant Merlin Stevenson. “The auto industry is one of the most disrupted in the world, across the whole chain,” says GP Strategies’ vice president-automotive. “Retail is the most affected part.”
Iowa StateCedar Valley Daily Times

Small Iowa car dealer battles auto giant to remain a GM franchise

A long-simmering dispute between General Motors and a northwest Iowa auto dealership that’s fighting to retain its GM franchise is headed back to court. The dispute centers on an obscure Iowa law that discourages auto manufacturers from terminating franchise agreements with Iowa dealers for breach of contract or poor sales, particularly if those dealers contribute to the public welfare through community support. It pits General Motors, one of the world’s largest automakers, against a small, family-owned dealership in rural Iowa.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

American Car Dealers Continue To Anger Canada

Go to any new vehicle car dealer right now and, chances are, you'll have a hard time finding exactly what you want in stock. The new vehicle inventory shortage that continues to plague the US has increased new and used car prices. In some cases, used cars are selling for more than what their new vehicle counterparts normally go for. Late-model used vehicles are now a hot commodity and American car dealers are struggling to keep inventories stocked.
Carsidrivesocal.com

Used Honda Cars, SUVs, Minivans And Trucks Now Only At New Dealers

Used Honda Cars, SUVs, trucks, and minivans are about to get even harder to find. And that’s due to a couple of reasons. First, the global chip shortage. Second, a new policy released by Honda’s financial arm. Global Chip Shortage Impacting Used Honda Cars, Sport-Utes, Trucks, And Minivans. So you’ve...
Gas PriceTruth About Cars

Tight New-Car Supply Leads to Crazy Used-Car Prices

According to car-shopping site , there are currently 16 models that will cost you more used than new. That is, how shall we say, unusual. And, obviously, not good news for the used-car shopper. It’s all part of a broader trend — in June, according to iSeeCars, the average lightly...
Atlanta, GAmetroatlantaceo.com

Fast-growing Online Car Dealer CarLotz Plans First Atlanta Location

CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ), the nation’s largest consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, announced today it will open its first hub in Georgia. Located at 4400 Stone Mountain Highway in Lilburn, the hub will provide CarLotz’s guests in the greater Atlanta area with easy access to its service, value, and inventory. The hub is expected to open later this year.
InternetTampa Bay News Wire

How Businesses Can Benefit from Internet Marketing

Internet marketing is the use of web-based channels to promote a company’s brand and its products and services. It aims to target existing as well as potential customers of a business. The techniques and methods employed in internet marketing include social media, emails, Google AdWords, search engine optimization, display advertising, and much more.
Sciencearxiv.org

On the Generative Utility of Cyclic Conditionals

We study whether and how can we model a joint distribution $p(x,z)$ using two conditional models $p(x|z)$ and $q(z|x)$ that form a cycle. This is motivated by the observation that deep generative models, in addition to a likelihood model $p(x|z)$, often also use an inference model $q(z|x)$ for data representation, but they rely on a usually uninformative prior distribution $p(z)$ to define a joint distribution, which may render problems like posterior collapse and manifold mismatch. To explore the possibility to model a joint distribution using only $p(x|z)$ and $q(z|x)$, we study their compatibility and determinacy, corresponding to the existence and uniqueness of a joint distribution whose conditional distributions coincide with them. We develop a general theory for novel and operable equivalence criteria for compatibility, and sufficient conditions for determinacy. Based on the theory, we propose the CyGen framework for cyclic-conditional generative modeling, including methods to enforce compatibility and use the determined distribution to fit and generate data. With the prior constraint removed, CyGen better fits data and captures more representative features, supported by experiments showing better generation and downstream classification performance.
Advocacycommunityjournal.net

How Businesses Can Give Back Meaningfully Without Utilizing Big Bucks

The COVID-19 pandemic curtailed some businesses’ ability to contribute to charitable causes. The crisis affected the bottom lines of U.S. small businesses in particular, many of them on a modest budget to begin with, preventing some of them from being philanthropic or as giving as they would like. But there...
EnvironmentMySanAntonio

Record Summer Heat Leaves Older Cars at Risk for Air Conditioning Failure: National DIY Refrigerant Tool Can Help

DALLAS (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. As temperatures continue to soar this summer to highs of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, many Americans are running to air-conditioned spaces. According to the National Weather Service, the dangerous heat that has been persistent in the Northwest and throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast part of the United States will continue. Because of this record-breaking heat wave, many parts of the country are stocking up on AC window units to combat the high temperatures in their homes. And, while it’s important to be cool in the home, it’s also important to remain cool inside a vehicle. For aging vehicles, this means stocking up on refrigerant for the car.
Real EstatePosted by
Forbes

How SFR Investors Can Utilize 3D Virtual Tours To Acquire And Lease Properties Faster

Co-Founder & CEO of PlanOmatic. The pandemic sent the single-family rental (SFR) market into overdrive in 2020 as many consumers sought out larger homes in suburban areas with more space. Despite the current recession, U.S. single-family rent growth quickened in April 2021, increasing 5.3% year over year, and rising from a 2.4% increase in April 2020, according to the CoreLogic Single-Family Rent Index (SFRI).
Economyhealthleadersmedia.com

How to Enhance Your Healthcare Offerings in a Tight Labor Market

Health insurance is still at or near the top of virtually every list of candidate must-haves. This article wasfirst published June 29, 2021, by HR Daily Advisor, a sibling publication to HealthLeaders. The post-pandemic race is on to attract new employees—and as HR and finance executives both know, the solution...
TrafficMySanAntonio

What is SR22 Car Insurance and How Drivers Can Save Money on It

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that presents the costs of SR22 car insurance and some tips that can help drivers save care insurance money. For more info and free car insurance quotes online, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/what-are-the-costs-of-the-sr22-insurance/. Some drivers are likely to experience car...
Softwarephiladelphiaherald.com

Recon Software for Financial Service Market May See Big Move | ClearTax, Oracle, Zoho Books

HTF MI Published Latest COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Recon Software for Financial Service Market Study by in-depth analysis about current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. Revenue for COVID-19 Outbreak- Recon Software for Financial Service Market has grown substantially over the six years to 2020 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown Industry Players are seeing big impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. COVID-19 Outbreak- Recon Software for Financial Service Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.
Public Safetyinformation-age.com

A sector under siege: how the utilities industry can win the war against ransomware

Barry Cashman, regional vice-president UK&I at Veritas Technologies, discusses how the utilities sector can win the war against ransomware. Responsible for the nation’s supply of water, gas and electricity, the utilities sector is a fundamental part of our critical national infrastructure. The importance of utilities to the day-to-day running of the country cannot be overstated, so what happens when critical national infrastructure comes under threat of a ransomware attack?
Buying CarsYakima Herald Republic

7 Questions to Help Answer How Much Car Can I Afford?

“How much car can I afford?” is question No. 1 before visiting a showroom or browsing the internet. But easy to answer? Not so much — especially with the average price of a car at $38,000 according to Kelley Blue Book. Gulp. Rule-of-thumb advice on how much car you can...

Comments / 0

Community Policy