Torres 2016 Purgatori Red (Costers del Segre)
Spicy black-fruit aromas are backed by can't-miss notes of granite and minerals, while this blend of Carignan, Garnacha and Syrah from the deepest depths of Costers del Segre in Catalonia is full and round on the palate, but leveled by a shot of piercing acidity. Juicy, powerful plum, berry, chocolate and oak-spice flavors finish with barrel-driven notes of maple and mocha. Drink this highly particular and individual wine through 2028. Michael Schachner.www.winemag.com