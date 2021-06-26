Torres 2016 Purgatori Red (Costers del Segre)

Wimbledon is coming to an end this Sunday, which for me is often an excuse to enjoy a nice drink with brunch while watching the women’s and men’s finals on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Pimm’s Cups and gin-and-tonics have made appearances here in the past, but this year, I’ll be savoring the excellent Lanson Le Black Label Brut NV in its special-edition navy tennis-style polo “shirt,” complete with the Wimbledon logo.