Tory peer’s son’s ex-girlfriend back in Belize jail accused of assaulting hotel worker

By By Independent Reporters
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12sYXL_0afwufct00

The estranged partner of a Tory peer’s son who is accused of shooting a police officer in Belize has reportedly been arrested for assaulting a hotel worker.

Jasmine Hartin, 32, is charged with manslaughter by negligence and had been out on bail awaiting trial after the death of Police Superintendent Henry Jemmott on 28 May.

The mother-of-two, who is the estranged partner of Lord Ashcroft’s son, Andrew Ashcroft, was arrested again on Thursday night and later remanded in prison after pleading not guilty to assault at a court in San Pedro, Belize, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The assault allegedly occurred on Tuesday afternoon when she reportedly pushed a hotel worker at the Alaia Belize hotel.

On the same day it is alleged Ms Hartin attempted to gain access to her family apartment at the Grand Colony resort, but was turned away by security, according to the report.

She then filmed herself confronting her former partner at the neighbouring Alaia Belize, which the couple previously ran together.

The confrontation has reportedly prompted the manager of the Grand Colony resort and a former associate of Ms Hartin’s, named Frank Habet, to withdraw bail money.

Ms Hartin’s legal team described the incident as an “ambush” and were attempting to find bail funds so she wouldn’t have to spend time in Hattieville prison, a notorious jail once featured on a Netflix show about the world’s toughest jails.

She is still awaiting trial after the death of Mr Jemmott, whose body was discovered in the town of San Pedro last month.

The case is not expected to be heard in court for some time. Manslaughter by negligence carries a minimum sentence of $10,000 in Belize.

