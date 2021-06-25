Demeo: Realm Of Rat King Expansion – New Enemies & Cards Revealed

It’s time to look at the cards for the MTG Arena D&D expansion! Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms is on the way to MTG Arena, and it’s chock-full of D&D lore in it’s cards, which is exactly what we’re hoping for. Now, personally, there some things I’d change as a long-time D&D player, but that’s not a surprise. Everyone looks at the game differently and that’s fine! We’ve got a ton of legendaries on the way, Creature Lands are back, and there are just some bonkers powers and cards. Do I wonder if this MTG Arena D&D set of cards is going to be broken? Of course, I do! That’s one of the most interesting parts of looking at the cards!