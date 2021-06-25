Cancel
Video Games

Demeo: Realm Of Rat King Expansion – New Enemies & Cards Revealed

uploadvr.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew details on enemies and cards from Demeo’s upcoming Realm of the Rat King expansion have been revealed in a player guide sent out to members of the VR community. VR YouTube Nathie tweeted some photos of the player guide, which offers glimpses into the Rat King boss, two new enemies and three new cards that will launch as part of the free expansion. One thing is for certain — it doesn’t look like defeating the Rat King will be easy.

#Rats#New Boss#New Enemies Cards#Vr Youtube Nathie#Vermin Frenzy#Spore Fungus#Web Bomb#Torch
