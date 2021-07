The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis will require its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the bank’s president, Neel Kashkari, said. “In order to fulfill our public-service mission, we need more face-to-face contact than remote work allows, but there is no way for us to bring a critical mass of our staff back into our facilities and maintain social distancing,” Kashkari said Wednesday in a post on the Minneapolis Fed’s website. “Hence, we need our employees to be vaccinated.”