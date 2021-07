Countries With More UVB Sunlight Have Lower Colon Cancer Rates. If you live in a country with more UVB sunlight, you might have an advantage when it comes to risk of cancer. Ultraviolet B (UVB) sunlight is used by your skin to make vitamin D, which is anti-carcinogenic. For those of us farther from the equator, we only get a little bit of UVB, usually in the middle of the day (around 10am-2pm, depending on where you live) and during summer months. By comparison, people living in countries closer to the equator are bathed in UVB year-round for most of the day.