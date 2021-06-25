AAAS DoSER Program Makes Inroads Into Communities of Faith With Help From Citizen Scientists

Grace Wolf-Chase’s mother, a private duty nurse at the New York-Presbyterian Hospital, taught her a lifelong lesson that she still uses to manage contentious debates around science, religion and society. “You can attract more flies with honey than you can with vinegar,” her mother would say. “She meant that you don’t get very far with people just by throwing facts and data at them…the idea is that through conversation we can get to know people a lot better,” Wolf-Chase says.