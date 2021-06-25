Upcoming concerts in Los Angeles, on sale Friday, June 25

Take a look at our recommended upcoming concerts of the week! This week’s recommended concert on sales for Los Angeles includes Foo Fighters, Lorde, Once Upon A Time in LA, Just Like Heaven Fest, Tame Impala, Porter Robinson, Courtney Barnett and a lot more. All tickets go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10am, unless otherwise noted. For Just Announced shows, presale passwords and tickets links, be sure to check back with us daily and / or follow Grimy Goods on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.