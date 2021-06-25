Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 689)

The College Football Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its Way Too Early week by week preview by closing out the regular season with the Week 13 preview. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) is joined by NC Nick (@NC_Nick) & Patty C (@PattyC831) as the trio drafts the 30 best games of the week as they make their case for why each game is slated where they drafted it. Plus the guys pick the worst games of the week. Will Bryan Harsin and Auburn beat Alabama in Week 1? Is Army vs Navy a must watch game every year? Who wins this years Apple Cup between Washington and Washington State? Could LSU beat Texas A&M in Baton Rouge? Will Oregon get revenge on Oregon State in The Civil War rivalry? Will BYU make it two in a row against USC? Could Kansas State and Texas be a big stakes Big 12 game? Is Georgia Southern and Appalachian State one of the most underrated rivalries in college football? Can Vanderbilt make it 6 of 10 against Tennessee? Will Kentucky destroy Louisville yet again? Who wins the Thanksgiving Egg Bowl between Mike Leach and Lane Kiffin? Could North Carolina slip up against a good NC State team? We talk it all on this episode of The College Football Experience.