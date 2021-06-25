Colorado Buffaloes Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 690)

The College Football Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 college football team preview series with the Colorado Buffaloes. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) is joined by voice of the Colorado Buffaloes Mark Johnson (@MJBuffsVoice) as the guys recap last season and take a look at the current roster and predict how they think the upcoming Colorado Buffaloes season will go. Was Karl Dorrell the most underrated coaching hire in America last year? What does Sam Noyer transferring to Oregon State really mean? Is Jarek Broussard ready to run wild on the Pac 12 again? Can the Buffs replace key losses on the offensive and defensive line? How will new defensive coordinator Chris Wilson have the Colorado defense looking? Is Nate Landman the best linebacker Colorado has had since Chad Brown? We talk it all on this special Colorado Buffaloes edition of The College Football Experience.