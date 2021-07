Here are five Walk-Off Thoughts after a 13-5 win over the Detroit Tigers improved Cleveland's record to 42-33. Cleveland sets offensive season records playing for Josh Naylor. The emotional effects of seeing Josh Naylor being carted off the field after a scary collision and a gruesome leg injury were still being felt Monday night as Cleveland welcomed the Detroit Tigers to begin the homestand. With it weighing on their minds, those in the starting lineup rallied behind it, and what followed was Cleveland's best offensive game of the season.