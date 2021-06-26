Cancel
Public Health

Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up

By Raul Cadenas Catherine Macdonald
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hobv5_0afvisQZ00
Women pose at Puerta del Sol square without their masks on as they are no longer required outdoors from June 26, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Madrid, Spain, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID, June 26 (Reuters) - Spaniards were allowed to ditch their face masks for a walk in the park or a trip to the beach on Saturday for the first time in more than a year, but some people were in no rush to dispense with their facial protection against COVID-19.

"I'm surprised because I expected to see many people without masks, but most are still wearing them," said Manuel Mas, 40, a singer, in the centre of the capital, Madrid.

While masks do not have to be worn outdoors under the country's newly relaxed rules, people still have to use them indoors or in crowded outdoor spaces where social distancing is impossible.

Andrea Sosa, 20, a waitress from Madrid, said she would continue to keep her face covered because she had not been vaccinated yet.

"For me it's important to keep wearing the mask," she said as she waited to meet a friend in the city's busy Puerta del Sol square.

Spain's nationwide infection rate as measured over the preceding 14 days was 95 cases per 100,000 of population, down from about 150 cases a month ago, according to Spanish Health Ministry figures on Friday.

Half of the nation's 47 million population have received at least one vaccine dose, the ministry said earlier this week. read more

Some 3,782,463 coronavirus cases have been confirmed while 80,779 people have died from COVID-19, according to official data.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

