If you've ever dreamed of being a firefighter or a first responder, here's your chance to become one. The Scott Fire Department is now taking applications for new volunteer firefighters and first responders. Firefighters will respond to structure and vehicle fires, will respond to car crashes, and investigate hazardous situations. Emergency medical first responders will provide first aid for to residents who call for aid after suffering heart problems, chest pains, breathing problems, choking, or drowning. Emergency medical first responders also render aid to victims involved in car crashes.