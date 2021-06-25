Americus Mayor and City Council suspend rules and act on several items

Mayor Barry Blount and the City Council of Americus met on Thursday 6.24.21. All of council was in attendance with Lou Chase having to limit her participation due to prior commitments. Nelson Brown was unable to attend due to family obligations. The council acted on several items such as rezoning properties for the furthering of businesses wanting to offer services in the city limits of Americus. The first was to rezone property 716 Felder Street to institutional for Innovative Senior Solutions to acquire the neighboring property to expand their office space and continue to provide services for the elderly. The council passed the request unanimously. Second was for a property located on 119 E Forsyth Street to be changed to commercial status so a car wash could move onto the location. The vote was unanimous in its passage.